Energy giants to smash annual profit records

US President Joe Biden previously singled out ExxonMobil for making “more money than God” last year.

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies are preparing to report record annual profits, posting extraordinary revenue after a year of volatile fossil fuel prices amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Major oil companies Exxon Mobil And chevron And BPAnd shell And Total energy It is set to report combined earnings of $190 billion for 2022 when final quarterly results are announced in the coming days, according to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Flush with cash, the energy giants are expected to use their windfall to reward shareholders with higher dividends and buy back shares.

US President Joe Biden has previously accused oil companies of making moneywindfall of war“while at the same time refusing to help lower gas prices at the pump for American consumers. In June of last year, Biden singled out ExxonMobil for making it.”More money than God. “

Exxon Mobil spokeswoman Erin McGrath told CNBC that higher energy prices are “due largely to an imbalance between supply and demand” and that the company’s investments over the past five years are driving quarterly results.

McGrath said Exxon sees its success as “a formula” and “by which we can produce the energy and products that society needs — and — be a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our operations as well as those from other companies.”

Spokespeople for BP and Shell did not want to comment ahead of full-year results, while Chevron and TotalEnergies did not respond when contacted by CNBC.

In recent quarters, Big Oil executives said the significant turmoil in global energy markets due to the war in Ukraine had reaffirmed the importance of helping solve the “energy triad.” This is according to a statment To investors from Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, late last year, he points to “safe, affordable, low-carbon energy.”

“They are benefiting from the current increase in oil and gas prices, and they are betting on it. And what you’re seeing is actually an increase in investment in oil and gas,” Agathe Bonnefort, head of the oil campaign at the transport and environment NGO, told CNBC. Over the phone.

“I think given that oil and gas prices are likely to remain high, it’s important for us to think about the fact that these earnings will remain high at the same time that many households are suffering from energy prices,” Bonfort said.

“There is not much benefit [in] “Increasing revenues and supporting the industry at the same time,” she added.