Equity futures are flat as Wall Street focuses on the tense debt ceiling negotiations

European stocks lacked direction on Monday morning as investors awaited the latest news on US debt ceiling talks, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.07% at 8:12 a.m. London time.

Mining, oil and gas, and banking stocks suffered the worst losses, all of which fell by about 0.5%.

Household goods and healthcare were more optimistic, rising 0.5%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.12% from its record close on Friday, while France’s CAC is down 0.08%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.25%.