“Error of Judgment” – Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan she has I apologize to the following fans The Controversy Over “Hand-Signed” Copies from his new book Modern song philosophywith the music legend admitting he used a robot after a “bad case of vertigo” and Covid protocols left him unable to personally sign the limited edition.

“I have learned that there has been some controversy over signatures on some of my recent art prints and on a limited edition of Modern song philosophyDylan wrote Friday in a rare statement on social media. “I have hand-signed every art print over the years, and there has never been a problem.”

Dylan continued, “However, in 2019 I suffered from a bad case of vertigo that persisted into the pandemic years. It takes a staff of five working in close quarters with me to help enable these autograph sessions, and we couldn’t find a safe and practical way to complete What I needed to do during a virus outbreak. So, during a pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and vertigo didn’t help. With contractual deadlines approaching, the idea of ​​a mechanical pen was suggested to me, along with the assertion that this sort of thing It takes place “all the time” in the world of art and literature.

Soon after the release Modern song philosophy, some of those who spent $599 on the limited edition of 900 “personally signed” copies—complete with a letter of notation—began sharing their signatures online. However, after comparing the signatures, fans soon concluded that the signature was created using a robotic device, which reproduced Dylan’s signature with no fewer than 17 different nuances.

After initially denying refund requests, earlier this week publishers Simon & Schuster said in a statement that they learned that “the limited edition books do indeed contain Bob’s original signature, but in facsimile form. We are addressing this immediately.” By providing each buyer with a prompt refund.”

In his statement on Friday, Dylan added, “Using a machine was an error of judgment that I want to correct immediately. I am working with Simon & Schuster and my gallery partners to do exactly that.”