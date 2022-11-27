An artist is considering legal action against Cardi B over her Halloween costume

-
Cardi B dressed as Marge Simpson in a Thierry Mugler-inspired dress for Halloween on Instagram.
-
Alexandro Palumbo, who created the original art, wants legal action against the rapper.
-
Palumbo’s lawyer says Cardi B misappropriated his business without getting proper credit.
A contemporary pop artist known for transforming The Simpsons in his art said he could take action against Cardi B to recreate his work in a Halloween Instagram post.
Italian artist Alexandro Palumbo claims Cardi B was never allowed to use his art for her Oct. 31 post, in which he depicted rapper Marge Simpson in a dress cut out in the back to expose her butt cleavage.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlinis Almanzar, did not credit Palumbo in her post but used a photo of his art in her photo series.
I did, however, gesture For the French designer Thierry Muglerthe designer whose dress inspired Palumbo’s work, commented on her Instagram.
Palumbo, who created the artwork for Vogue UK in 2013wrote in Instagram post He called Cardi B and never got a response.
Claudio Volpi, a lawyer working with Palumbo, She told Artnet News that Cardi B defied “the most basic of copyright rules and Instagram policies” when she used Palumbo’s art without credit.
Volpi also told Artnet that after the photo was posted to the social media accounts of Cardi B and two of her team members, Palumbo reached out to them and asked those involved to correct the error and link to his Instagram page.
When that request wasn’t met, Volpe sent an official notice, saying that if Cardi B and her team didn’t follow through on the demands, they might take legal action, Volpe told the outlet.
In October, Cardi B won a lawsuit After a man accused the rapper of misappropriating himself by using tattoos on her lewd album artwork.
Representatives for Cardi B and Palombo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original article at inside
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Freddy Roman, the famous borscht-bilt comedian, has died at the age of 85
Irene Cara, the ’80s pop star behind the hits Fame and Flashdance, dies at 63
Young & Restless: Ashley and Diane Court Danger, Victor Ganz for Sally