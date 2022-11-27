An artist is considering legal action against Cardi B over her Halloween costume

Cardi B attends. “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.Mark Piasecki/WireImage

Cardi B dressed as Marge Simpson in a Thierry Mugler-inspired dress for Halloween on Instagram.

Alexandro Palumbo, who created the original art, wants legal action against the rapper.

Palumbo’s lawyer says Cardi B misappropriated his business without getting proper credit.

A contemporary pop artist known for transforming The Simpsons in his art said he could take action against Cardi B to recreate his work in a Halloween Instagram post.

Italian artist Alexandro Palumbo claims Cardi B was never allowed to use his art for her Oct. 31 post, in which he depicted rapper Marge Simpson in a dress cut out in the back to expose her butt cleavage.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlinis Almanzar, did not credit Palumbo in her post but used a photo of his art in her photo series.

I did, however, gesture For the French designer Thierry Muglerthe designer whose dress inspired Palumbo’s work, commented on her Instagram.

Palumbo, who created the artwork for Vogue UK in 2013wrote in Instagram post He called Cardi B and never got a response.

A model is shown wearing the Thierry Mugler dress that inspired Palumbo’s work in 1995. The dress was part of Mugler’s fall-winter prêt-à-porter collectionPierre Fothe/Sigma/Sigma via Getty Images

Claudio Volpi, a lawyer working with Palumbo, She told Artnet News that Cardi B defied “the most basic of copyright rules and Instagram policies” when she used Palumbo’s art without credit.

Volpi also told Artnet that after the photo was posted to the social media accounts of Cardi B and two of her team members, Palumbo reached out to them and asked those involved to correct the error and link to his Instagram page.

When that request wasn’t met, Volpe sent an official notice, saying that if Cardi B and her team didn’t follow through on the demands, they might take legal action, Volpe told the outlet.

In October, Cardi B won a lawsuit After a man accused the rapper of misappropriating himself by using tattoos on her lewd album artwork.

Representatives for Cardi B and Palombo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

