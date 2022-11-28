Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski lead the Knicks together

Pete Davidson And the Time to challenge the contract they have on the transfer They went as public as possible in Hollywood – attending the NBA together…sitting on the court, no less.

The new couple — who’ve been keeping a relatively low profile lately — blew the doors wide on Sunday crashing a New York Knicks game with the best seats in the house…and made no attempt to hide the fact they were a pair at all.



Play video content



TMZ.com

While there didn’t seem to be any obvious PDA between them… Em and Pete were both smiling, and not shying away from the cameras either. In fact, Knicks private Twitter account posted picture of them cheering him on, and putting up an EmRat tag, too.

It’s so funny… Their existence was actually acknowledged during the broadcast, though the TV guys didn’t seem to know who Emily was, because they skipped a name.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski sit on the court for the Grizzlies/Knicks game 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/APyUdOmJtO – Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) November 27, 2022

It also seems like they didn’t know PD very well either… they totally butchered his name.

They were seated next to Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks – so there was a lot of star power in the house. But for Pete and Emily, the bob is a big deal, seeing how they seemed to be trying to lie down when they hit the town in and around New York City. See also Farah Ibrahim wasn't clubbing with her 13-year-old daughter



Play video content



11/16/22

They were spotted hanging out 2 weeks ago in Brooklyn – the first time they were seen on camera amidst rumors of their engagement. Pete did something similar with Kim kardashian …trying to keep him on the DL for a while, and then finally embracing the lights.

He seems to be fast-tracking things this time around, though… nothing says we’re dating like a night out at MSG during primetime TV.

Say hello to the newest new item in the Big Apple!