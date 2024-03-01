EU to release 50 million euros to UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA

The European Union will lift the ban “Early next week” 50 million euros for UN aid for Palestinian refugees In aid of the agency (UNRWA), the European Commission announced on Friday 1 March that an additional 32 million will be released. In late January, the European Union called for an audit of UNRWA's operations, after allegations that some of its staff may have been involved in the October 7 attack in Israel. Follow our live stream.

France is demanding an investigation. “An independent investigation will be needed to find out what happened.”, France's Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné announced in France Inter after the death toll that Hamas claimed killed 112 and wounded 760 during a food aid distribution in Gaza. If the circumstances were to be clarified, the Israeli military admitted to firing.

The international community is outraged. European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell has condemned On that day A “The New Massacre” and deaths “Totally unacceptable”When the US demands from Israel “Some Answers”. China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also condemned the incidents. The UN Security Council met urgently behind closed doors and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutierrez said “shocked” and pleaded “An Effective Independent Inquiry”.

Hopes for a ceasefire are waning. There will be no “probably” There is no ceasefire between now and Monday, Joe Biden said after saying earlier in the week that a ceasefire would happen by March 4. Asked whether he believed the killings during food deliveries would have an impact on negotiations for a ceasefire, the US president responded: “I know.”