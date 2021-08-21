August 22, 2021

EU urges member states to accept refugees in Afghanistan

Rusty Knowles August 21, 2021

Ursula van der Leyen said on Saturday that countries providing refugees in Afghanistan could receive financial assistance from the European Commission.

On Saturday, August 21, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen called on all countries, primarily the European Union (EU), to welcome the Afghan refugees expelled from Kabul. Visit a The reception center in Spain for EU staff in Afghanistan was deported from Kabul He declared that he wished these states could. “Come to the aid of those in need of protection “.

“The Commission is ready to consider the necessary budgetary measures to support EU member states, which will enable refugees to settle in their territory.”, He continued at a press conference at the Torrejan de Ardos military base in northeastern Madrid, where the reception center is located.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, along with Ursula van der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, had previously visited the facilities available to refugees inside the reception center. All Afghan employees who have worked in Kabul for EU companies and their families must pass through this Spanish center to learn about their host country in order to start a new life there.

When asked about the relationship between the European Union and the Taliban, the head of the European Commission also stressed the truth if true. “Functional Contacts” On the ground with them “Save Lives”, Not there “No political talk” Islamic militants and so on “The Taliban have no recognition”.

