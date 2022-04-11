April 11, 2022

The United States says it has thwarted a global cyber attack of thousands of Russian malware

Rusty Knowles April 11, 2022 1 min read

For the past few weeks, The United States A blocking Cyber ​​attack Is too large Russia Against American and European infrastructure. In fact, according to The New York Times Broadcast by PhonAndroidThe U.S. Attorney General announced on Wednesday that his country had secretly removed thousands of Russian malware that had infiltrated computer networks around the world.

According to US officials, the move would enable the Russians to prevent attacks on banking institutions, pipelines or the country’s electricity network. According to them, Russian secret services control the networks of malware-infected private computers, the purpose of which is not clearly defined.

International cooperation

Governments and intelligence agencies around the world have worked together to thwart this cyber attack. U.S. courts have issued secret orders to the judiciary and the FBI to infiltrate these international corporate networks. Malware Russians.

According to our colleagues, the Americans are particularly concerned about the attack on the European ViaSat satellite system. According to recent reports from the Pentagon, the latter may have revealed exploitative flaws. Chinese hackers have already taken advantage War in Ukraine To recover important data.

