Fans are debating whether Mario Wonder recast Charles Martinet

Nintendo fans are debating whether the newly announced Mario games will recast historical voice actor Charles Martinet.

During its recent Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Nintendo showed off trailers for several new games, including Super Mario Bros Wonder and WarioWare: Move It.

Those two clips featured voice clips from characters traditionally voiced by Martinet, and many believe not quite like him, so much so that “Charles Martinet” was one of the trending topics on Twitter Thursday.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder trailer, in particular, has people pondering short phrases said by Mario, the most controversial being at the end of the trailer where he says “wowie zowie.”

Others suggest that a passage in the WarioWare: Move It trailer in which Wario says “thumbs up” sounds different from a similar “thumbs up” sample from older WarioWare titles.

There are several possible reasons why some fans might think Mario sounds different, and obviously one of them would be if Nintendo actually replaced him with a new voice actor.

notice: To display this embedding, please allow the use of functionality cookies in Cookie preferences.

notice: To display this embedding, please allow the use of functionality cookies in Cookie preferences.

However, the fact that many Mario games reuse voice lines, a number of which were recorded many years ago, means that any time new lines are recorded, they can initially sound jarring or different.

There’s no doubt that the recent release of the Super Mario Bros Movie will also remain fresh in many gamers’ minds, due to the controversy surrounding the decision to cast Chris Pratt as Mario and reduce Martinets to cameo roles.

The controversy over Mario’s voice in the games may be exacerbated by the fact that Martinet, who used to post fairly regularly on Twitter, hasn’t posted anything for the past three months.

However, one of his last tweets was a picture of him Have breakfast in Kyoto, where Nintendo. This may give more weight to the argument that he is still Mario’s voice.

VGC contacted Nintendo to clarify the situation.