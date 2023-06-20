Fate/Samurai Remnant was released on September 28 in Japan

Fate/Relic of the Samurai PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC will launch via Steam on September 28th in Japan for 9,680 yen, publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced in a press release. Now a special video Uploaded to the PlayStation Japan Twitter account.

Since the video was likely released earlier than intended, the Western release date is currently unknown. But Koei Tecmo releases worldwide generally release a day later in the West, so September 29 is the likely worldwide release date.

Early purchases Fate/Relic of the Samurai It will include the Phantasm Costume dress for Musashi Miyamoto.

In Japan, the game will also be available in the following limited editions:

Treasure box (17,380 yen) version of the game Fate/Relic of the Samurai Article – Include the novel written by him Saucepan Scenario team. Kogyoku (Duodecimo) hardcover book Original soundtrack CD (1 disc) Command Spell Seals (x7) B2 size canvas poster

(17,380 yen) Treasure Chest + DX version Figure (49,380 yen) Treasure chest content Berserker / Musashi Miyamoto 1/7 scale figure DX version

(49,380 yen)

The contents of the Treasure Box without the game can also be purchased for 7,700 yen.

Watch a new trailer below.

Release date trailer

Japanese

Download the WEBM file here.