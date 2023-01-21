January 22, 2023

Fire Emblem Engage’s Nintendo NYC launch felt fantastically underwhelming

Human element aside, the line began to move, as staff let people in in batches of about ten at a time. I’m starting to get excited, and I couldn’t wait to see what the shop had prepared for Fire Emblem Engage’s somewhat divisive red and blue character design. So, scrolling casually towards the entrance to enter the store, I was somewhat dismayed by the complete lack of Fire Emblem on display.

Photo: James Milkie/Nintendo Live

After being whipped to death by the Fire Emblem character in the DLC Smash Bros. For years, you’d think an Engage launch would feature a banner or stand, but Friday’s launch was disappointingly abstract. Sure, all of the Pokémon Scarlet/Violet trademarks cost a pretty penny, so there’s no need to ignore them, but there were no Engage screens anywhere to be found, except for one kiosk showing the game, when the game is idle on the battlefield map , is not a particularly attractive watch. Furthermore, unlike the past six events, there were no posters, posters, or magnets shown for early adopters.

Fire Emblem Engage NYC launch
Photo: James Milkie/Nintendo Live

So, with no Engage-related merchandise or promotional material to entertain us, we chatted with some Fire Emblem fans in line about what got them out of bed on a Friday morning in winter New York City to queue up to get their hands on Fire Emblem.

NL: Hi, what’s your name?

“Winston”.

What made you go out and queue this morning for Fire Emblem Engage?

“I’ve been a Fire Emblem fan since Awakening. I visit New York – I used to live here – it’s the first time I’ve been back since [Nintendo NYC] It was Nintendo World, so I thought the Fire Emblem Engage release was a good time to come and I’ve heard exciting things about this game.”

Do you get the regular edition or the divine edition?

“I am getting the divine edition.”

As a Fire Emblem fan, are you happy about the amount of support the franchise has been getting lately?

“I am. Especially since I heard that [at the time] The awakening may be her last solution. I think smart [Systems] I didn’t expect her to explode after the awakening – which is what prompted me to engage in it – so I’m glad she figured out what happened, even if [Smash Bros. fans] You might think it’s too much. I’m here for it.”

NL: Good morning. Can you tell us your name?

Ellie.

Fire Emblem Engage NYC launch
My God, really – Photo: James Milkie/Nintendo Live

What made you get out of bed at 8:00 AM to stand in line at Nintendo NYC?

Since pre-orders sell out at retail, this is the only – first come, first served – option for me to get the Divine Edition specifically. Of course the new amiibo too [holds up a Marth amiibo]. “

[points at Eli’s Amiibo] Is this not a reissue?

It is actually my first Fire Emblem amiibo.

How do you feel about the emergence of Fire Emblem as Nintendo’s flagship franchise?

“I suspect [the franchise] It kind of fell flat when it came to Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn and with Ike, but I think more players and new players have come in because of Awakening, then Fates, Echoes, and Three Houses. Fire Emblem is now more popular, as are Mario and Pokémon. Pokémon are obviously more popular, but Fire Emblem on the other hand is gaining this level of popularity due to the DLC for Smash Bros. Ultimate. “

So, regardless of whether Nintendo NYC equally rolls out the red carpet at every launch, fans still have a lot of love for the strategy game from Nintendo. Now if only Intelligent Systems and Nintendo could invest as much energy in their other strategic franchise, advanced warsFans of the strategy game will be spoiled for choice.

Fire Emblem Engage NYC launch
They also put these bags – Photo: James Milkie/Nintendo Live

