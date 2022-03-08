Florence Beau in talks to join Denis Villeneuve sequel – The Hollywood Reporter

Florence Boge Perhaps they will travel to the planet Arakis.

The English actress is in talks to join the All-Star Dune: Part 2, continuation sequel to Denis VilleneuveThe Oscar-nominated sci-fi epic is in the works at Legendary.

If a deal is struck, Pugh will be the first newcomer to the franchise to join a returning cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among others.

The feature directed by Villeneuve is that it picks up where the first left off, telling the rest of the story of Frank Herbert’s influential 1965 novel of the same name, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) fighting alongside Freeman to liberate the desert planet of Arrakis from the grip of the Harkonnen.

The project casts three new main parts, including Emperor Shadam IV, the ruler who sends the Atreides family to Arrakis, and Vid Rotha, the nephew of the baron who heads the House of Harkonnen.

Bowie is courted to play Princess Erolan, the emperor’s daughter. However, there are still several obstacles to any deal. The script is still being written, and therefore the actress is said to be waiting for the last draft. Also, scheduling is another hurdle. Legendary hopes to start filming this summer, but so is Pugh Also in dispute In the biography of Madonna, and it is unclear when this will happen, should she catch this leading role.

Another possible factor is the war in Ukraine. The first movie was partially filmed in Hungary and Dune: Part 2 He plans the same thing. This is close to the largest conflict in Europe since World War II, and it is not yet clear if it will affect plans for the project.

Dune, which was released on Today and Date in the United States in theaters and on HBO Max, grossing more than $400 million worldwide. Warner Bros. will release Dune: Part 2 On October 20, 2023.

Pugh, nominated for an Academy Award for 2019 little WomenShe is currently playing a role in Christopher Nolan’s drama Oppenheimer It will appear in the Disney + series from Marvel Studios hookwhich first appeared during the Christmas season.

It is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Curtis Brown Group in the United Kingdom.