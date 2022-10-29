October 29, 2022

Free Xbox Live Gold Games announced for November 2022

Len Houle October 29, 2022 1 min read

Microsoft has announce Free Games Collection for X-Box For Live Gold subscribers in November 2022.

  • Available for a whole month Praetorians: HD Remaster (Usually $19.99) – Rome wasn’t built in a day, so good luck Praetorians – HD Remaster is open for an entire month! It is set during the era of the Roman Empire, that is Real time strategy game With more than 20 campaign missions. You can play with three different armies – the Gauls, the Egyptians, and the Roman Legion – across three different lands. Each army has its strengths and weaknesses that you have to explore and try as you take advantage of your enemies’ flaws. Use your terrain to your advantage. Fight your way to seize victory and become the emperor.
  • Available from 16 November to 15 December – dead end mission (Usually $16.99) – It looks like a lot of ghosts from October are still hanging around in November, so it’s up to you, Hector Plasm, to hook up your vacuum pack, grab your plasma blaster, and get to work! Dead End Job channels the wild fun of Saturday morning cartoons, smashing together gross exterior gags, gritty art, and creepy slapstick. It is a procedurally created sofa cooperative That you can play alone or with your friend in Ghoul-B-Gone. Do you have the inner spirit to calm all these pests?
