October 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

PS Plus Essential Games announced for November 2022 for PS5 and PS4

Len Houle October 29, 2022 2 min read

All three titles joining the service next week are of at least reasonable quality, with Nioh 2 being the clear lead. We called it an “excellent action packed sequel” on our site Nioh 2 PS4 Review As of March 2020. “Despite weak skill trees, forgotten narratives, and minor balance issues, Team Ninja has combined gameplay excellence. It’s an essential gameplay for anyone who considers themselves a fan of the original production or directing of the show.”

Our standalone pick for November 2022 is Heavenly Bodies – available on both PS5 and PS4 – which proved both intriguing and frustrating when we made our verdict. We described it as “a wacky and intentionally confusing game” with a clever premise and concrete gameplay. It also makes good use of the DualSense controller, so be sure to play on PS5 if you can.

Then there’s the LEGO Harry Potter set, which comes together LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 And the LEGO Harry Potter: From 5 to 7 years In one complete remastered for PS4. “The LEGO Harry Potter set is just as good, if not better, than it was on the PlayStation 3,” we said at 7/10 PS4 review. “Putting both games together makes it feel like you’re playing one long game instead of two relatively short ones. There are still some annoying current mechanical issues and disappointing boss fights, but fans of both Harry Potter and the LEGO games will find something to enjoy here.”

