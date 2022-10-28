Tactics Ogre: Reborn’s ‘Final’ Trailer

Square Enix Released the ‘final’ trailer for RPG Strategy remastered Ghoul Tactics: Reborn.

Here is an overview of the game, via Square Enix:

Around

ghoul tacticsThe crown jewel of the tactical role-playing genre, has been reborn!

Based on the 2010 version, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as an updated game design, bringing new life to life. ghoul tactics that remains true to its roots. ghoul tactics Veterans will experience a game beyond their cherished memories, while new players ghoul tactics They will discover a game different from any they have played before. Reborn and deeper than ever, the game allows players to immerse themselves in the world and stir up intrigues ghoul tactics like never before.

a story

Valerian Islands, jewels of the Obero Sea. Long a center of maritime trade, islanders throughout history have struggled to control its shores.

Finally, a man rose to put an end to this conflict: Durgaloa Obirith. But history will know him as the “king of the family.” King Dorgaloa sought to eliminate hatred among the islanders, and for half a century, Valeria had known prosperity.

However, after the king’s death, civil war broke out again as three factions vied for control: the Bikram, who made up a large part of the Valerian nobility; Galestani, whose inhabitants make up the majority of the islands’ population; And Alister, who was only a few.

Soon the islands were divided between Bikram and Galestani, and an uneasy peace settled across the land. However, no one thought that the calm would last…

Feature guides