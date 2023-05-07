Frontier Airlines accidentally transports a Florida-bound passenger to a foreign country without a passport

lifestyle

May 7, 2023

In a bizarre gate mix-up, a Frontier Airlines passenger is accidentally sent to a foreign country without a passport.

TNS

A New Jersey woman who intended to visit Florida claims that changing the gate made her go to Jamaica instead of Jacksonville.

Gloucester County resident Beverly Ellis Hibbard WPVI said She flies regularly from Philadelphia to her second home in Jacksonville.

She arrived at her flight gate on November 6th with “PHL to JAX” written on it.

“I fly once every six weeks. I chose Frontier Flights because we fly a lot.”

Ellis Hibbard asked the gate agent if she could use the restroom quickly.

When she came back, the flight was almost on board and she was rushed to the plane.

“[The gate agent] He said come come. Give me your boarding pass. I’d say I took about ten paces, and she said, “Are you Beverly Ellis Hibbard?” New Jersey resident explained. “I said, ‘I just got my boarding pass. You just booked me. Yes! She said, ‘Okay, go! Go.'”

Once she was on board, Ellis-Hebard was told by the cabin crew that the Jacksonville flight had changed gates and that their plane was on its way to Jamaica.

The female border passenger was unable to exit the plane upon landing because she did not have a passport when she unexpectedly arrived on foreign soil. Getty Images

“I laughed. I said, ‘I’d like to go there but I have a beach where I live,'” Ellis Hibbard recalls.[The flight attendant] He said, “Look at me. This plane is off to Jamaica. And I know from the look on her face that she wasn’t kidding.”

Without a passport, Ellis Hibbard was unable to leave the plane once it landed.

You stay in the jet aisle, which you say is considered US dirt.

The flight crew stayed with her until her flight to Philadelphia took off several hours later.

Ellis Hibbard said the plane crash wasn’t the only misfortune she suffered on the trip.

When she put her travel bag in her suitcase size, she scraped her arm.

“I put it on and when I went to get it off my arm here it was all scraped off. I was bleeding,” explained the traveler.

“We sincerely regret that the customer was able to board the wrong flight and extend our apologies,” a Frontier Airlines spokesperson said. “We have offered her a refund and compensation as well as addressing the matter with the airport staff.”





