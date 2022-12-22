screenshot : Game Awards / Kotaku

The 2022 Game Awards ended with A random kid sneaks up on stage and muttering nonsense about “Reform Rabbi Bill Clinton”. The Game Awards 2022 is now, understandably, trying to pretend that never happened, blurring the kid’s image of an image it celebrates. Elden ring Developer FromSoftware’s second game won the award.

“FromSoftware is the first studio to win two Game of the Year awards at The Game Awards,” the social media account of the event chirp Wednesday. In 2019, the studio won the Sekiro: Shadows die twiceand again earlier this month to Elden ring. Congrats FromSoftware concludes. Attached was a photo of the director and studio head, Hidetaka Miyazaki, holding the award alongside a team member who was translating his acceptance speech that night.

But it didn’t take a keen observer to notice that the prankster Bill Clinton from that night, who was behind both men, had been removed from the picture. “Losing my mind that they obliterated the child LMFAOO,” tweet quote Twitch streamer James Cage. “Ha-ha-ha, you should use Photoshop’s ‘content-aware fill’ tool to remove background assets next time,” added FromSoftware dataminer, Lance McDonald.

The kid who smashed the game prizes that night is later revealed to be Matan Even, a high school student he has Tendency to erotic clout chase IRL, which later gained notoriety on the Internet. He previously trolled the camera of an NBA fan with a Hong Kong freedom jersey, interrupting a BlizzCon panel with a similar message. He has appeared twice on InfoWars to discuss Chinese censorship, but his social media presence shows no allegiance to a particular political ideology, and he has since distanced himself from InfoWars host Owen Schroer, whom he had previously described as his “favorite person” on the right-wing conspiracy network. the ward.

Even the stunt at the Game Awards It seemed devoid of any substance or greater meaning, but it temporarily stole the spotlight away from the rest of the party. Host Jeff Kelly poked fun at it when the minor was escorted off stage by security, and though he later tweeted that even was arrested, LAPD claims he was only taken to a local police station before being released without charge.

The indistinct tweet seemed to indicate that Keighley’s Game Awards still felt somewhat tainted by the hacker that night. Apparently, it didn’t contaminate enough to get someone with more Photoshop experience to fix the image, however. it took KotakuZack Zwiezen’s Zack Zwiezen took less than fifteen minutes to properly edit the child from the photo. or as a single person pointed outThe Game Awards could have simply used one of the many other shots in which the kid is out of sight.

Game Awards did not immediately respond to a request for comment.