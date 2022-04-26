April 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Get ready for the new and improved second

Get ready for the new and improved second

Cheryl Riley April 26, 2022 2 min read

The same astrological thinking led them to correct the ancient Babylonian method of counting by 60, the sexagesimal system, per hour. Just as they divided 360 degrees of a circle or globe into 60 parts or minutes, they then divided each minute into 60 seconds.

The first section of the 24 hour day (known in Latin as partes minutae primae) gave them the length of a minute, which was one to 1440 days of an average solar day. The second division (partes minutae secundae) gave the duration – and name – of the second division, which was one to 86,400 parts of a day. This definition remained in effect until 1967. (There was a short inflection of something called the ephemeris time that was too complex for metrologists to use.)

But getting to know it has problems. The Earth is gradually slowing down in its daily rotation; The days get a little longer so the sidereal second is too. These small differences add up. Based on extrapolation from historical eclipses and other observations, Earth as an hour has lost more than three hours over the past 2,000 years.

Therefore, the standard unit of time, based on astronomical calculation, is not a constant, a fact that became increasingly improbable for metrologists during the early decades of the 20th century when they discovered how irregular the Earth’s rotation was. Science requires consistency, reliability, and repeatability. So did time – by the late 1960s, society had become increasingly dependent on radio signal frequencies, which required very precise timings.

Metrologists have turned to the more predictable motion of atomic particles. Atoms never wear out or slow down. Their properties do not change over time. It’s the perfect hours.

See also  NASA astronaut and two astronauts return from the International Space Station

By the middle of the 20th century, scientists had convinced cesium-133 atoms to detect the secretive inner tick. Cesium, a silvery-golden metal that turns liquid at about room temperature, contains heavy, sluggish atoms, which means it’s relatively easy to keep track of.

Scientists put cesium atoms in a vacuum and exposed them to microwave energy, in the invisible range of the electromagnetic field. The task was to figure out the wavelength, or frequency, that would excite as many cesium atoms as possible to emit a beam of light, or photon. Photons were captured by a detector and counted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Axiom Mission 1 private astronaut crew safely scattered near Florida

April 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

There is still time to see Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and Venus are a rare sight

April 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

SpaceX astronauts’ entire special mission is on its way home after a week of delay

April 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Musical movie ‘Villain’ released in two parts – Deadline

April 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Get ready for the new and improved second

April 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Nets points vs Celtics, fast food: Jason Tatum leads Boston to back-to-back Brooklyn sweep with 116-112 win

April 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

GTA 5 is getting an option to turn off Motion Blur on PS5 and Series X/S.

April 26, 2022 Len Houle