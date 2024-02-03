February 3, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Giants trade Ross Stripling to Athletics for utility man Jonah Cox – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Giants trade Ross Stripling to Athletics for utility man Jonah Cox – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Joy Love February 3, 2024 2 min read

The Giants and Athletics completed a rare trade between Bay Area franchises on Friday.

Both teams announced that San Francisco has traded veteran pitcher Ross Stripling and cash considerations to Oakland in exchange for infielder/outfielder Jonah Cox.

Stripling struggled in his first season with the Giants after signing a two-year, $25 million contract with San Francisco last season, posting an 0-5 record with a 5.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts to 16 walks in 89 innings while bouncing between the starting rotation and the bullpen.

After opting into the second and final year of his contract, Stripling is set to make $12.5 million in 2024. The Athletic's Andrew Baggarley reported after the deal that San Francisco will pay $3.25 million of Stripling's salary as part of the deal.

The 22-year-old Cox, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick out of Oral Roberts, played center field, left field and shortstop in the minor leagues, batting .287/.366/.403 with two home runs, 15 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Rookies and Single-A affiliates in 2023.

Stripling has been working hard this offseason in preparation for the 2024 season, bringing a new offering to his “Deathball” kit, which he will debut in green and gold.

The 34-year-old will join former Giants teammate and veteran left fielder Alex Wood in Oakland, who the team officially signed to a one-year contract on Friday.

