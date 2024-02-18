Google has promised to fix Gemini, and some improvements are already in place

What you need to know

Days after Google launched Gemini and its new mobile apps, Jack Krawczyk, the company's product lead for Gemini, promised that fixes would be coming soon.

Less than a week later, Krawczyk followed up on some improvements to Gemini that had already been rolled out.

Fixes include better voice inputs on Android, fewer login errors, and fewer rejections.

Google recently overhauled its AI efforts, rebranding Bard to Gemini and launching new features, such as Gemini support on mobile. But it wasn't perfect, at least not at launch. It's been a slow rollout, so not all users have access to all of Gemini's new features. Those who were able to access the latest Gemini functionality encountered some issues.

However, Google was quick to respond to these concerns. Jack Krawczyk, Gemini product manager at Google, assured users that fixes are on the way. While some issues remain, Krawczyk Go to X (formerly Twitter) With Friday update. This came a day after Google surprisingly beefed up its AI models with the 1.5 Pro version.

When Krawcheck first noted that Google was quickly working to fix some of Gemini's most significant bugs, rejections were at the top of his list. Now, Krawczyk says Google has cut the number of rejections by about half in just over a week since Gemini launched.

Additionally, Google has updated the Gemini app to automatically enter voice requests after the user has finished speaking. The move is intended to make using Gemini feel similar to using the classic Google Assistant. Previously, users had to manually enter their orders after speaking, which limited Gemini's usefulness as a hands-free assistant.

The Gemini mobile app was initially limited to the United States, although it has since been launched in more countries. The AI ​​assistant was also limited in language support. This limitation forced eager users to change their Android device's language setting to English, in the hopes of allowing them to log in. There have been some login errors related to using this method to activate Gemini, but Krawczyk says many of these errors have been fixed.

Gemini (https://t.co/4axIwqpUYX) Weekend update/recap: Everyone who participated was amazed by using Gemini to help them with things like iterating through a business strategy using their preferred framework, working through possible solutions to evil coding…February 16, 2024 See more

Gemini is also more widely available for Android users as of now. “Most users have mobile access on iOS via the Google app and Android by subscribing to Assistant,” Krawczyk wrote. “We are still continuing to roll it out gradually.”

If we look at Krawczyk's initial list of “things to fix ASAP,” we'll find that there are some things that aren't settled. Some of these features include broader support for auxiliary tasks, programming assistance, and the removal of some “preachy” guardrails. Presumably, fixes for these issues are still on the way.

But given how quickly Google is shipping early Gemini improvements, it probably won't take much longer.