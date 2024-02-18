February 18, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Google has promised to fix Gemini, and some improvements are already in place

Google has promised to fix Gemini, and some improvements are already in place

Len Houle February 18, 2024 3 min read

What you need to know

  • Days after Google launched Gemini and its new mobile apps, Jack Krawczyk, the company's product lead for Gemini, promised that fixes would be coming soon.
  • Less than a week later, Krawczyk followed up on some improvements to Gemini that had already been rolled out.
  • Fixes include better voice inputs on Android, fewer login errors, and fewer rejections.

Google recently overhauled its AI efforts, rebranding Bard to Gemini and launching new features, such as Gemini support on mobile. But it wasn't perfect, at least not at launch. It's been a slow rollout, so not all users have access to all of Gemini's new features. Those who were able to access the latest Gemini functionality encountered some issues.

However, Google was quick to respond to these concerns. Jack Krawczyk, Gemini product manager at Google, assured users that fixes are on the way. While some issues remain, Krawczyk Go to X (formerly Twitter) With Friday update. This came a day after Google surprisingly beefed up its AI models with the 1.5 Pro version.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The big Tensor reboot for the Google Pixel has reached its final stage

February 17, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

I'm a trailer park mom living on $30k a year – how do I feed my family

February 17, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Now Q1 2025 – Reports

February 17, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

List of 2024 Annie Awards winners

February 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A revolutionary fossil discovery reveals the secrets of early human movement

February 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

What we learned from Kentucky, UConn's dominance, and the reveal of the top 16 teams

February 18, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Google has promised to fix Gemini, and some improvements are already in place

February 18, 2024 Len Houle