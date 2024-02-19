Greg Papa Says Carroll's Natural Pete 49ers DC Fits With Bill Belichick – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

After parting ways with Steve Wilkes shortly after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Kyle Shanahan needs to find a new defensive coordinator for San Francisco.

In appearance on “Aizen's rich show” With Andrew Siciliano on Friday, 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa suggested a big name with Bay Area ties who could fill the void better than other potential options like former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“I suspect [former Seattle Seahawks coach] “Pete Carroll would be a more natural fit,” Papa said. Because with Belichick, he likes to diversify his fronts — it's going to be a completely different defense. What is the best defense to run for Fred [Warner]Dre [Greenlaw]Nick [Bosa]And Charvarius Ward, Diomodore Lenoir, and Talanoa Hufanga? This is who you are trying to serve.

“The defense the 49ers have run since Kyle [Shanahan] He was the head coach [the] Seattle's defense. [Carroll’s] The man who did it.”

Compared to Belichick, the 49ers are more familiar with Carroll as an NFC West contender with the Seahawks.

The 49ers would also likely benefit from Carroll's leadership considering they share a similar defensive approach. San Francisco was running a wide 4-3 defense that Carroll used for years in Seattle.

Beyond strategic ties, Carroll has ties to the 49ers in two ways: as a former defensive coordinator and a Bay Area native.

“He's from the Bay Area,” Papa pointed out. “He was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers. Pete's from here. He's from Marin, Greenbrae.”

“Does Pete want to do that though? He's been at the head coaching level for 20 years. He hasn't managed a defense since he was with the 49ers in the mid-1990s.”

Carroll, a native of San Francisco, was the defensive coordinator for a 49ers team that finished first in the NFC West with an 11-5 record.

Notably, the 49ers had the NFL's second-best scoring defense under Carroll, allowing just 16.1 points per game.

While Shanahan will weigh his options, it's fair to assume he's paying the former San Francisco recruit some peace of mind.

“It will be interesting to see what direction Kyle goes,” Baba concluded.

