Hamas leader Yahya Shinwar is believed to be hiding in a tunnel protected by a human shield of hostages.

Yahya Sinwar participates in a rally of support at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Gaza on October 1, 2022.

Mahmoud Hames / AFP



According to Israeli and US officials, Israel's most wanted man is in a maze of galleries, down to his hometown of Khan Yunis.

Yahya Shinwar, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement in Gaza, who is believed to be the architect of the October 7 attack on Israel, is still hiding several kilometers underground, the Israeli military said. The Washington Post , which indicated that US officials would confirm this assessment of Saha. Our colleagues report that this Hamas leader is Khan Younis, born in 1962, under the city in southern Gaza. According to Israeli, US and Western intelligence and security officials, the man will be surrounded by hostages to prevent Israeli soldiers from neutralizing him.

But no one knows whether Yahya Sinwar is still leading his armed forces. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a televised speech in early February that a senior Israeli official said he was still making decisions on the conflict.“He does not lead the campaign, he does not command the troops. He is busy with his personal survival. From the leader of Hamas, he became a terrorist on the run.

For the Israelis, eliminating the terrorist leader has been a necessity since the killing began on October 7. “Every member of Hamas is a dead man”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised days after the attack. The latter is also described as Yahya Sinwar “dead man”According to an article in Financial Times November.

The Israeli army's ground offensive in the Gaza Strip will not end until Yahya Shinwar “Not captured, killed or no longer able to lead the system”Israeli officials said in interviews, according to an American newspaper. “Let's kill Hamas leaders […] We must not end the war before then.Netanyahu made the clarification in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in early February.

A massive network of tunnels built by the terrorist group Hamas under the Gaza Strip is said to be up to 750 km long. The The New York Times , IDF publishes the data. The Israeli army and security forces have been trying to advance through the site for months to find Sinwar. Specifically, they discovered “Hamas Administrative Files, Computers and Phone Directories”, according to officials. as well as “Proof that Chinwar may have been a step ahead of them”, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this month, according to the newspaper. But also “Clothes” belongs to him, “His handwritten notes and even the toothbrush he used”Israeli press details according to the same source.

Hopes of finding Sinwar were revived on February 13 when the IDF released a video showing the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Movement in a tunnel in Gaza on October 10, three days after the Hamas attack in Israel. “This is the result of our hunt, this hunt will only stop if we capture him dead or alive”, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a televised briefing. Before proceeding, according to him: “Yahya Sinwar fled with his children and one of his wives led by his brother Ibrahim Sinwar”.