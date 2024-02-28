Israeli soldier “raped by three Indian mercenaries” in Gaza? Beware of rumours

Stolen photo, it helps the anti-India narrative. These accounts then say the girl's name was “Shira Nogam”. They did not specify when and where the attack took place.

The photo is at least eight years old. – Screenshot

The claim began circulating in Arabic on February 24, before being shared in French. Back in the day, Rosen Kabbas Al Salem describes himself as a “researcher in Arabic language and thought” and “a member of the anti-Zionist movement Neturei Karta.” confirms In a news story that has been viewed a million times that the soldier who was raped was the “daughter of a Knesset deputy” and the events at a “military camp” on the Gaza Strip, the details don't add up. French shared tweets. When contacted, she did not respond.

Fake off

“This 'story' is false – the US embassy denies Israel on every front since the rape and murder of a soldier in Gaza, including the presence of mercenaries in the Israeli army. 20 minutes*. There are no mercenaries in the Israeli army. This is a false allegation. »

Currently, no evidence has actually surfaced of “Indian mercenaries” working with the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

Many newspaper headlines suggest that Jewish Indians have become soldiers of Israel Indian And Israeli, but these were not mercenaries, they were fighters who were not members of the regular army. The Israeli military also accepts foreign nationals into its ranks, but again, these soldiers cannot be classified as mercenaries.

As for the photo of the soldier, it's old: it was already online in 2016, as shown by a reverse image search. The photo was added to the izismiles site, on a page listing 70 photos of female soldiers in the Israeli army. Her name is not mentioned there, so nothing confirms that her name is “Shira Nogam”.

Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7 killed at least 1,160 people, the majority civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data. Israel said 130 hostages were still being held.

The Israeli attack killed 29,782 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas Health Ministry.

* When contacted, the Indian Embassy did not respond to our requests.