One person died and the fire is almost under control

The fire broke out overnight from Thursday to Friday. It adjoins a shopping center and stretches over 7000 m2. One died.

Russian emergency services announced on Friday, December 9, that they had brought under control a large fire that ravaged a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow overnight, killing one person. “The open fire was brought under control“, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a press release, 130 firefighters have been deployed”Conditions of high temperature and dense smokeTo put out the fire under the rubble.

For its part, the Russian Investigative Committee indicated that a security guard had died in the fire, confirming information from the Russian press. According to the first elements of the investigation, the fire was started.Welding work that does not comply with safety regulations“.

Earlier, before rejecting this route, Russian media raised the possibility of a criminal act. “The footprint of a (volunteer) firing is very limited“, the prosecutor’s representative told the Russian press.

The fire broke out at the Mega Khimki shopping center in the suburb of Khimki, north of the Russian capital, seven kilometers from Sheremetyevo International Airport. “The roof collapsed and the fire spread rapidly“, Relief noted on Instagram earlier this Friday, making it difficult for firefighters to work on the spot.

According to the investigation team, the fire affected 7,000 m2 of the shopping center with an area of ​​17,000 square meters. Videos posted on social media showed massive flames as people ran from the burning building to the parking lot.