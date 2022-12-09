December 9, 2022

Jean-Marc Jankovic (TheShiftProject): The energy crisis has only just begun

December 9, 2022

The Shift Project was founded by Jean-Marc Jankovic at an online conference organized by The Shift Project on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. DGRIS (Directorate General for International Relations and Strategy), dependent on the Ministry of Defence, provided an in-depth analysis of the world and European energy situation. And comes to the following conclusion: the energy crisis has just begun, and it will be very, very serious.

More intense supply competition between countries that absolutely need natural gas will play out in the coming years, and indeed from 2023, causing an explosion in demand, and therefore prices, explains Mathieu Ausanno, who now runs The Shift project. Jean-Marc Jancovici directs this exclusive study.

Energy crisis

