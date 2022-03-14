“My mother tells me they are afraid we will forget them.”

A resident of Mariupol (Ukraine) left his home destroyed by a Russian shelling attack on February 24, 2022. Lorenzo Meloni / Magnum photos for “The World”

Nineteen days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the isolated port city of Mariupol is one of the worst sieges in decades. The town hall announced Sunday, March 13, that more than 2,180 residents have already been killed in the city in southeastern Ukraine. “Occupiers are viciously and deliberately destroying residential buildings, densely populated areas, children’s hospitals and urban infrastructure.She scolded. In twenty-four hours, we encountered twenty-two explosions. One hundred bombs have already been dropped on Mariupol. From the beginning of the war, on February 24th.

In the absence of an emergency humanitarian agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Sunday. “Bad situation”. “History will judge with horror what will happen in this city if an agreement between the parties is not reached as soon as possible. ⁇ Mariupol is a strategic city close to the Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, and the pro-Russian separatist-fighting Donbass (east).

Many attempts to provide humanitarian assistance have so far failed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky announced on Sunday that a new convoy of Orthodox priests would arrive with 100 tons of food, water and medicine. Residents are trying to survive as long as they can, regardless of the cold, hunger, thirst, power outages, communications, or incessant bombings.

“In the city, no one believes they will survive.”

Alexander, 35, of Mariupol. Now settled in western Ukraine, he is able to reach his parents, aged 63 and 58, who sometimes get stuck in the city. The Ukrainian father, who wants to remain anonymous for security reasons, testified over the phone. The world.

“Miraculously, I can sometimes reach out to my parents, perhaps because they have an old phone. What they say is mind boggling. The mother says with tears as the leftover food is cooked on the street fire between the bombs. But this is very rare because they are constantly bombarded.

The water reserve is almost exhausted. People are dying of hunger and thirst. He did – It is now 8 degrees outside, and the maximum temperature in apartments is 10 degrees. People have survived for twelve days and no one has promised to release them. In the city, no one believes they will survive.

