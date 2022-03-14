March 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“My mother tells me they are afraid we will forget them.”

Rusty Knowles March 14, 2022 2 min read

Nineteen days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the isolated port city of Mariupol is one of the worst sieges in decades. The town hall announced Sunday, March 13, that more than 2,180 residents have already been killed in the city in southeastern Ukraine. “Occupiers are viciously and deliberately destroying residential buildings, densely populated areas, children’s hospitals and urban infrastructure.She scolded. In twenty-four hours, we encountered twenty-two explosions. One hundred bombs have already been dropped on Mariupol. From the beginning of the war, on February 24th.

In the absence of an emergency humanitarian agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Sunday. “Bad situation”. “History will judge with horror what will happen in this city if an agreement between the parties is not reached as soon as possible. ⁇ Mariupol is a strategic city close to the Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, and the pro-Russian separatist-fighting Donbass (east).

Read more War in Ukraine: In Kiev, a 9-story building was hit by a Russian shell

Many attempts to provide humanitarian assistance have so far failed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky announced on Sunday that a new convoy of Orthodox priests would arrive with 100 tons of food, water and medicine. Residents are trying to survive as long as they can, regardless of the cold, hunger, thirst, power outages, communications, or incessant bombings.

“In the city, no one believes they will survive.”

Alexander, 35, of Mariupol. Now settled in western Ukraine, he is able to reach his parents, aged 63 and 58, who sometimes get stuck in the city. The Ukrainian father, who wants to remain anonymous for security reasons, testified over the phone. The world.

“Miraculously, I can sometimes reach out to my parents, perhaps because they have an old phone. What they say is mind boggling. The mother says with tears as the leftover food is cooked on the street fire between the bombs. But this is very rare because they are constantly bombarded.

The water reserve is almost exhausted. People are dying of hunger and thirst. He did – It is now 8 degrees outside, and the maximum temperature in apartments is 10 degrees. People have survived for twelve days and no one has promised to release them. In the city, no one believes they will survive.

You should read 49.74% of this article. The following are for subscribers only.

See also  Direct Govt-19: Japan considers new restrictions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russia continues its airstrikes, a new round of talks between Kiev and Moscow was announced on Monday.

March 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Russia’s massive bombardment of Ukraine continues

March 13, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

At a distance of 7 km from Kiev, the siege of the capital is being eased by regional security

March 13, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The Power of the Dog: Director Jane Campion calls Sam Elliott ‘a bit of a ****’ for criticism

March 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

After the “Caesars on Mars”, China is vying with the United States for dominance in space; 2030 sets the deadline for a Mars mission

March 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Yankees acquire Josh Donaldson, Isaiah Keener Valiva and Ben Rortvedt from the Twins of Gary Sanchez and Jio Urcella

March 14, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Back to back netcode mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shown works on Nintendo Switch

March 14, 2022 Len Houle