Harry Kane became the all-time top scorer for the England national team

Striker Harry Kane overtook Wayne Rooney to become England’s all-time top scorer after scoring 54 goals for his country in a European Championship qualifier against Italy on Thursday.

Kane scored from the penalty spot just before half-time after the VAR awarded a penalty for England’s hand against Leonardo Spinazzola. The Tottenham striker’s goal put England 2-0 ahead of Italy in the first half as Gareth Southgate’s side went on to win 2-1.

“I just want to say this was a really special night for me personally and a really special night for the team,” Kane said. “It’s the first time England have won in Italy for a long time, which is amazing.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to my teammates, the staff, the fans, my family at home and my wife. It’s a really special night that I’ll never forget and I’m so proud of it. And to everyone here, thank you to everyone who made this dream come alive.

England’s victory on Thursday was their first away victory against Italy since 1961 and they will host Ukraine at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

Keane added: “I don’t like to look too far because a lot can happen in football.” “But I’m 29, I’m feeling fit and I’m feeling strong. I’m feeling probably the best I’ve felt in my career so far. So I hope to have many more years to come.”

“Playing for England is probably my greatest feeling in football and I want to do that for as long as possible. As a striker I want to score in every game. But now it’s time to get ready for Sunday because we have to make sure we win that now and make sure it’s a really good camp. I hope That there be more [goals].

Rooney previously held the record, scoring 53 goals in 120 games over a 15-year career, while Kane did so in just 81 appearances for the Three Lions. World Cup winner Bobby Charlton is third on the all-time men’s goalscoring lists for England, with 49 goals.

“Congratulations Harry Kane on becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but it was fast. Great guy, incredible goalscorer and a legend in England. Congratulations Harry!” Rooney said on Twitter.

Kane, 29, moved level with Rooney when he scored from the penalty spot against France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar, although he had to wait to break the record after missing a subsequent penalty, with England eventually crashing out of the tournament in 2-1 defeat.

His record-breaking goal comes just weeks after he became Tottenham’s all-time top scorer when he scored his 267th goal for the club in a win over Manchester City last month.

Kane made his England debut in March 2015 aged 21 and scored moments after manager Roy Hodgson introduced him off the bench against Lithuania.

Gareth Southgate, who took over as England manager the following year, made Kane captain for the 2018 World Cup and subsequent European Championship as he led his country to the semi-final and final matches respectively.

He also won the Golden Boot award as top scorer with six goals in his World Cup debut.

Kane’s exceptional performances in 2021 saw him become the first player to score 13 goals in a calendar year for England, scoring twice in the first half against San Marino and Albania.

The striker again captained England at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored twice – the first came in a group stage win over Senegal and the other to level the score in the quarter-final against France.