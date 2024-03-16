March 17, 2024

Helldivers 2 has “performed beyond expectations” and sold more than 8 million

Len Houle March 16, 2024 1 min read

Helldivers 2 has sold over 8 million copies.

That depends Bloomberg and analyst Doug Kreutz, who estimated that the game's performance “exceeded expectations” of publisher Sony and developer Arrowhead.

Although Sony has yet to confirm sales figures, Kreutz believes Helldivers 2 has likely crossed the 8 million mark, with sales growing “every week.”

Helldivers 2 – Duty Trailer Report | PS5 and PC games.Watch on YouTube

Helldivers 2 has been a huge success for Arrowhead and PlayStation, and the fact that the developers are keeping us all on our toes is no small part of that. On its initial release, it quickly became the largest Steam release ever for PlayStation and currently stands at an all-time peak concurrent peak of over 458,000 players.

Emma Kent wrote in Eurogamer's Helldivers 2 review, “With its gunfights full of chaos and comedy, it's a riot to play with friends,” and awarded it four stars.

Helldivers 2's creative director recently responded to fans pitting the Helldivers 2 series against Halo, saying that “we need more empathy and unity in the world, and less rivalry.”

