NVIDIA offers ULMB2 (Ultra Low Motion Blur 2) as a free upgrade for its 1440p, 360Hz G-Sync monitor

Introducing G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2: Over 1,000 Hz of effective motion blur for competitive gamers

In 2015, NVIDIA launched Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) – a new technology for G-SYNC monitors to provide additional motion blur in competitive games. Today, we’re launching G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2), with over 1,000 Hz effective motion blur for the best motion blur reduction for competitive gamers. Compared to the original version, ULMB 2 provides a backlight with a full refresh rate, approximately 2x higher brightness, and virtually no interference.

ULMB 2 is now available free of charge for 1440p 360Hz G-SYNC-capable monitors with our 1-Click Firmware Update Tool!

Ultra-low motion blur explained

When NVIDIA launched the original ULMB technology in 2015, the screen response time (the time it takes for pixels to transmit colors) was relatively slow, causing large blurry and blurry images, resulting in poor motion clarity. Clarity of motion is best described as the ability to clearly see and understand moving objects. Sharp edges and non-blurring details are hallmarks of good motion clarity. To improve motion clarity, the ULMB has enabled a technique called backlight strobing (more on that in a moment).

To achieve backlight flashing, ULMB disables the backlight 75% of the time. A 25% duty cycle on a 300 lumens max panel means images will be crisp, but less bright. With the original ULMB, we would need to wait longer for the pixels to shift to the right place before turning on the backlight due to the pixels’ slower response times in 2015. To compensate, the ULMB will reduce the refresh rate to give the pixels more time to shift. Because of these drawbacks, competitive gamers often choose not to use the feature because a full refresh rate and bright picture were more desirable.

Enter G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2)

The ULMB 2 backlight provides a full refresh rate and brighter images, while maintaining the original image quality. With panel response time improvements from our partners at AUO, ULMB 2 gives competitive gamers the motion clarity needed to perform at peak levels by keeping them in the game when moments get chaotic.

With ULMB 2, gamers get effective motion clarity over 1,000 Hz with these improvements, calculated as screen refresh rate multiplied by one over a duty cycle. [Effective Motion Clarity = Refresh rate * (1 / Duty Cycle)].

For a 360Hz monitor with ULMB 2, the effective motion clarity is actually 1440Hz. This means that in order to get the same level of motion clarity without the ULMB 2, gamers will need a classic panel capable of 1440Hz.

To show this in practice, we set up a test board in our lab. Here is an example of a 120 Hz screen with a backlight compared to a 480 Hz screen without a backlight: Motion Clarity Effectiveness = 480 Hz = 120 * (1 / 0.25).

As you can see, they look almost identical in terms of motion clarity.

How does ULMB 2 work?

First, let’s explain how LCD panels work. LCD panels consist of two main layers:

Liquid crystal pixels, which change chemically to adjust the color of the light shining through

A backlight that produces light that shines through pixels

When a new frame needs to be displayed on the screen, a new color value is sent to each pixel. At this point, the pixel will start transitioning to its new color over time. During this process, the backlight is on all the time so that the player can visually see the full transition.

In addition, the image is “held” before and after the transition causing the human visual system to blur the two images together. The combination of “motion hold” and visual transition is what causes render-based motion blur (not to be confused with the in-game motion blur setting).

With ULMB 2, the backlight only turns on when each pixel is at the correct color value. The idea is to not show the transition of the pixels, and only show them when they are an exact color.

But this technology creates a challenge: the backlight generally illuminates all pixels at the same time as the pixels in a rolling scan. At any given point in time, a portion of the screen will have double images (known as crosstalk).

The solution to this problem is what sets G-SYNC’s ULMB 2 apart from other powerful backlight technologies: With G-SYNC, we can control response time depending on where the vertical scan is, so that pixels across the board are at the right level at the right time Completely to flash the backlight. We call this “certified vertical velocity”.

With Vertical Dependent Overdrive, the ULMB 2 delivers impressive image quality even at high refresh rates where the ideal window for backlighting is small.

ULMB 2 is now available

For ULMB 2 capabilities, monitors must meet the following requirements:

Provides over 1000 Hz effective motion clarity

Run ULMB 2 at the full screen refresh rate

Deliver over 250 nits of brightness with minimal crosstalk or double images

There are already two ULMB 2 capable monitors on the market, and two more will be launched in the near future:

Available today: Acer Predator XB273U F – 27″ 1440p 360Hz ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN – 27-inch 1440p 360Hz

Available soon: ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP – 25″ 1080p 540Hz AOC AGON AG276QSG G-SYNC Monitor – 27-inch 1440p 360Hz



