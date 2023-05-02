Hollywood writers will continue the strike, halting TV and movie productions

The writers also want to fix the remaining payments equation, which has been upended by the flow. Years ago, writers could get residual payments whenever a show was licensed—in syndication or through DVD sales. But global streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have cut those distribution arms and pay a flat residual fee instead.

Guilds have taken particular aim in the so-called small rooms, which have proliferated over the past decade. There is no single definition of a miniature room. But in one example, the studios get together with a small group of writers before the show is given the official green light to pen a script. But WGA officials say writers are often paid less to work in smaller rooms.

The book also said that the sudden growth of miniature rooms has also disrupted the art of learning how to make a TV show for decades. Mike Shore, creator of “The Good Place” and co-creator of “Parks and Recreation,” said in an interview that as a young writer at The Office, he learned how to write a script, rewrite it, edit it, work with actors and become familiar with specialized trades such as design. Positioning and mixing audio.

He said, “These are not things you can read in a book.” “These are things you have to try.”

But because of the small rooms, writers are sent home after less than 10 weeks and often aren’t in production at all, he said.

He said: “These companies do not understand what is the fate of the pike.” “And what will happen is a whole generation of software makers who may be very talented, who may have a lot to say about the world, but functionally don’t know how to do the job that they’re going to be asked to do.”