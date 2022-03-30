OJ Simpson weighs in on Will Smith Slap, and says he can communicate

Ogg Simpson It seems he sees a little of himself in him will Smith After slapping him at the Oscars – saying he also wanted to give his hand back to people when he was in the spotlight.
The Juice started popping up in the whole story, and the main takeaway was in his Twitter comment… “He was wrong but I understand the sentiment.” In the video, he explains… Explaining, yes, Will got it wrong — but he kind of sympathizes with him.
ABC
Check it out… OJ says he’s also been through a lot of “bullshit,” and on the flip side of that – most likely referring to his acquittal in the ’90s – has often been the source of tons of jokes.
He didn’t show any concern about how he felt about those OJ actions, saying he wanted to “slap” at least two of these comedians—but he admitted that he had restrained himself, and almost drew the contrast between himself and Will… which, to many, is the irony. absolute.
Bottom line… OJ defends Chris Rock Here, I’d say it’s comedy—and no matter how you feel, you (and Will by extension) have to accept it.
Now, here’s the kicker… OJ theorizes that if he did the same trick after his arrest/conviction in Las Vegas – he thinks he would have gotten life in prison without the possibility of parole, apparently indicating that Will would get passed because he’s Will Smith.
There may, in fact, be an analogy between giving someone the benefit of the doubt as it relates to OJ and Will’s story – though not really comparable – but Mr. Simpson’s assumption seems flawed… There are plenty of reasons why OJ is not well received if He slapped someone after he was acquitted. Vegas probably doesn’t have much to do with it.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
How an Oscars photographer captured the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
Lisa Minnelli, Lady Gaga deliver a heartwarming Oscar moment amidst the chaos
Amy Schumer Confirms to Critics That Kirsten Dunst Was ‘In’ Oscars Seat-Stuffing Joke