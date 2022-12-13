Hong Kong drops restrictions on incoming travelers, cancels COVID enforcement

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong announced that from Wednesday, international passengers arriving in the territory will no longer face COVID-19 movement controls or be denied entry to certain places, and that it has also abolished a mandatory COVID-19 mobile application. .

News of further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the global financial hub, which has left most countries in the world behind, may boost the resumption of travel and business.

International arrivals were issued an amber code for their first three days in Hong Kong, meaning they were not allowed to eat or drink inside bars and restaurants.

From Wednesday, travelers and all residents arriving from abroad will be allowed to enter all regions provided they test negative for COVID-19 upon arrival, CEO John Lee said in a televised briefing on Tuesday.

They will still need to show a photo or paper record of their COVID-19 vaccinations in some places that require it, but arrivals do not face movement restrictions, Health Minister Lu Zhong Mao told a news briefing.

“After arriving in Hong Kong, there are no restrictions for international arrivals. So on the same day they leave the plane, they are free to enter any building,” Health Minister Lu Zhong Mao told a subsequent press briefing.

The government’s move to scrap the mobility-tracking app, which gives access to restaurants and places like gyms, clubs and salons, comes after mainland China dropped the requirement.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have criticized Hong Kong’s COVID-19 rules, saying they threaten its competitiveness and status as an international financial centre.

The rules have affected Hong Kong’s economy since early 2020, accelerating the exodus of businesses, expats and local families who have left amid Beijing’s push for closer control of the former British colony.

Hong Kong has closely followed the policy of not spreading the Corona virus in China since 2020, but it began to gradually ease restrictions in August, and reduced the mandatory hotel quarantine to three days before abolishing it completely in September, more than two and a half years after the emergence of the virus. .

The amber code was the last remaining restriction on arrivals, who will still be subject to a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test on arrival and another one thereafter.

Masks are still all over the city, unless practiced. Group gatherings of more than 12 people are prohibited, but people can still go to nightclubs and attend banquets attended by hundreds of people.

Health Minister Lu added that infected patients who are isolating at home will no longer be required to wear an electronic tag restricting them to their stay.

