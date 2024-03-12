March 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

How to watch SpaceX's third spacecraft test launch live online

How to watch SpaceX's third spacecraft test launch live online

Cheryl Riley March 12, 2024 3 min read

SpaceX is scheduled to conduct the third orbital test of its Starship rocket on Thursday (March 14), and you can watch the event for free online.

This massive rocket is more than 400 feet (122 meters) tall and consists of two parts. The first is a reusable stainless steel upper stage also known as a “Starship,” and the second is a very heavy booster for the first stage. Starship is currently the largest and most powerful rocket ever built. Its ultimate goal is to assist astronauts on the journey to the Moon, and eventually to Mars, as they embark on more sustainable space missions and perhaps begin establishing settlements on alien worlds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

''Twice the size of the Earth''

March 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Unraveling the secrets of ancient Mars through formaldehyde

March 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Scientists discover the secret driver of climate change

March 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Eric Carmen, Raspberry singer and All by Myself singer, has died at the age of 74

March 12, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

How to watch SpaceX's third spacecraft test launch live online

March 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

NFL 2024 free agency: Kirk Cousins ​​to Falcons, Christian Wilkins to Raiders, and more news, reports and rumors

March 12, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-orders are discounted for a limited time on PC

March 12, 2024 Len Houle