January 6, 2024

How to watch the Golden Globes ceremony featuring Oprah Winfrey, Ben Affleck and more

Roxanne Bacchus January 6, 2024 2 min read

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Golden Globe statues on display in Beverly Hills, California.



CNN

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, unofficially heralding the beginning of a new and distinguished phase. Certainly different Awards season.

The comedian will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Joe Koi.

Candidates

Pictures by Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig on the set of “Barbie”

First contestant Candidates In the film categories, they include “Barbie” with nine nods, and “Oppenheimer” with eight nods, strengthening the cultural validity of “Barbenheimer“Last year's phenomenon.

On the television side, the final season of the HBO drama “Succession” leads the list with nine nominations.

Presenters

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Angela Bassett will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

On Friday, the Globes announced a full lineup of stars who will be in attendance as presenters at the event, including Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Hunter Schiffer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Simo Liu and Will Ferrell.

Where to watch

Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Penske Media

The Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The Golden Globes will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at 8pm ET / 5pm PT On Sunday, January 7th. The awards can also be watched live and on-demand on Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers in the US, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs in the US only.

See also  'It feels like something different': Turning Clocks into Opera | opera

You can follow live coverage of the show on CNN.com.

