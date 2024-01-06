American actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police said

US actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a small private island in the eastern Caribbean Sea, police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines said.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – American actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a small private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The accident occurred on Thursday west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia while the plane was heading to nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

They identified the girls as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annick Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, according to police.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to assist while the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The brave and selfless actions of the fishermen and divers are greatly appreciated,” police said.

The 51-year-old, German-born actor has had dozens of film and television roles, including 2008's “Speed ​​Racer” and “The Good German,” a 2006 World War II film from director Steven Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and George Clooney. Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout the second season of the 1990s series Saved by the Bell: The New Class, playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keeler.