Joy Behar is reminded that “murder is wrong” in an awkward moment with Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard visited “The View.”“Friday and had to go through an uncomfortable moment on air with co-host Joy Behar.

Blanchard, 32, was released from prison last week after spending nearly a decade behind bars for second-degree murder in the death of her abusive mother in 2015. During her interview, Blanchard talked about her future plans, which include doing advocacy work for other victims of abuse. Then she addressed the camera.

“If someone was watching right now, pShe said: “Listen to me, and listen to my words. You are not alone in this situation.” “There are other ways out. You did it wrong, so-“

“No, no, honey, no,” Behar said, interrupting Blanchard. “do not say that.”

“Well, I did…” Blanchard said.

“You had no choice,” Behar said.

“I made a mistake,” Blanchard said. “And I paid my dues for it.”

“Oh, you mean Which “Part,” Behar said with a sheepish smile, and began to back away.

“Yes,” Blanchard said. “That part of it.”

“Where are you going with this, Joey?” one of the Bihar hosts shouted from off-camera.

“Murder is wrong, Joey,” co-host Ana Navarro said with mock patience.

“Yes, murder is wrong,” Blanchard said with a strange laugh.

A clip of the moment It made its way to X, formerly Twitter, where users certainly found humor in Behar's apparent suggestion that killing is sometimes acceptable.

But many others agreed with Behar — who was likely referring to the horrific abuse Blanchard had to endure. Some people said that given the circumstances of Blanchard's case, they understood her actions.

Blanchard's mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, lied to her about her health from early childhood and made her believe she had numerous diseases and conditions that she did not in fact have, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, brain damage and an unspecified chromosomal disorder.

In order to sell the scam, Claudine Blanchard forced her daughter to use a wheelchair, shaved her head and had a doctor install a feeding tube in her stomach. Claudine, who was also physically abusive, exploited Gypsy Rose's fake illnesses for personal gain and convinced their community that the charade was real – keeping her daughter isolated and in a state of arrested development.

Gypsy Rose realized later in life that she was not sick at all, and at the age of nineteen, she conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother. It was Godejohn He was convicted of first-degree murder After stabbing Claudine Blanchard to death in her Springfield, Missouri, home in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

During an appearance on “The View,” Gypsy Rose was asked about her critics who claim she uses her notoriety for financial gain. she She explained her reasons for appearing in public now that her sentence has ended.

"I'm a very private person, and I don't like fame," Blanchard said. "But the only thing I can do with it is some good. So, I'm not in this for fame or fortune. My story is important to me, it happened to me, and I just want to be an advocate for it. I want to be someone who can help others. This is seriously All I want.