“There's nothing to be ridiculous about”

Aaron Rodgers has remained silent since the allegations were made about Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen A. also endorsed Smith on how Pat McAfee handled the situation

Stephen A. asked. Smith asked Aaron Rodgers to apologize to Jimmy Kimmel after he said the comedian would be included on a list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

The New York Jets quarterback made the allegations during his weekly appearance Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, prompting the comedian to threaten legal action.

McAfee himself addressed the outrage on Wednesday, claiming that Rodgers was “just talking to Kimmel,” with whom he has a long history of tension.

Now, McAfee's colleague at ESPN, Smith, has spoken out about the incident on his self-titled show this week and, in addition to demanding that Rodgers apologize, praised McAfee's response.

“I can applaud Pat McAfee for apologizing, but let me be the first to say he didn't need to,” Smith said on his show.

Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show this week that Kimmel would be on Epstein's list

'He didn't do anything wrong. It's his show, the show is live, and he didn't know what Aaron Rodgers was going to say.

“I feel like Pat McAfee hit the nail on the head when he said Aaron Rodgers was just attacking him [Kimmel]”He was just joking around, he wasn't necessarily serious about something like that,” Smith said.

“But let me say this for Aaron Rodgers – Jeffrey Epstein is not something to joke about.

I love Aaron Rodgers, everyone knows he's a bad guy, you know me. But Aaron Rodgers should just apologize. Clear and simple. Just decomplicate the situation. Even if you don't like Jimmy Kimmel, say that too!

The day after Rodgers made the allegations live on McAfee's show, the host and former NFL player addressed the situation following Kimmel's angry reaction.

Flushing, Kimmel took to X to express his anger. Dear bastard: For the record, I have never met, traveled with, visited, or had any contact with Epstein, and you will not find my name on any “list” other than the patently false nonsense that says soft-minded fools like you “seem to be indistinguishable from reality,” The comedian said angrily.

“Your reckless words are putting my family in danger. Keep it up and we will discuss the facts further in court.

“There were some things that, probably, I mean, we're going to have to hear from Aaron about it, and it was meant to be a verbal joke that could become a very serious allegation,” McAfee said at the start of his show on Wednesday. This leads to a huge story overnight.

The late-night TV presenter furiously took aim at X and said Rodgers' claims 'put my family in danger'

“But I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he did, especially with his position but I think Aaron was just trying to talk.”

'Has he gone too far?' Well, Jimmy Kimmel definitely said that's the case. But these were Aaron and Jimmy, they were [jousting a bit].

“We obviously don't like the fact that we're associated with anything negative at all. We like our show to be great, happy, fun. But because we talk silly and make light of everything, obviously some things people get very upset about, especially when it's Serious allegations.

“So we apologize for being a part of it.” I can't wait to hear what Aaron has to say about this. Hopefully these two can sort this out.

Rodgers has so far remained silent since his appearance on Tuesday's show.

According to AJ Perez of Front Office Sports, an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on it Monday night when asked if they were considering Rodgers' future as a weekly guest — where the Jets quarterback is paid for his appearances.