How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos game tonight on NBC

It’s Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, and this Sunday has a slate full of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Denver Broncos in prime time on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Are you ready to watch some football matches? Here’s how to watch this week’s Sunday Night Football game: Vikings vs. Broncos, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, between now and Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch Vikings vs. Bronco Game:
-
NFL+
Stream the NFL on mobile: Catch local and primetime regular season games live
date: Sunday 19 November
time: 8:20 PM ET
Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
TV channel: nbc
flow: peacock
What channel is the Vikings vs. Broncos game broadcast on?
The Vikings vs. Broncos game Sunday night will be broadcast on NBC. So you should be able to turn on the TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don’t have access to live TV or NBC, here’s what we recommend for watching the Vikings at Broncos game this Sunday:
-
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra Slim Indoor TV Antenna
Watch NFL games on local channels like NBC, Fox and CBS
Where can you stream the Twins vs. Broncos?
Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC, and NFL Network, which is almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you’ll miss with this service are those that are blocked due to regional restrictions, on a regular basis Thursday Night Football Games on Amazon Prime Video and a few NFL games this season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You’ll also have access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12, and Big Ten Network to watch NCAA college football games, plus over 100 other live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period of 7 days.
For $70 a month, Hulu’s Live TV package (with ads) will give you access to NBC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN And Access ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you’ll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. Basically, barely Every channel you could need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you’ll miss is Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video (which you probably already have access to, anyway!).
Additionally, this package gives you a subscription to Disney+ and of course access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a device-free setup process, and easy online cancellation. Hulu does not currently offer a free trial for its Live TV plan.
An NFL+ basic subscription of $6.99 per month (or $40 per year) will bring you local, regular primetime and postseason NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio of every game of the season across supported devices and access to the NFL Network Which will stream eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a slightly higher price of $14.99 per month (or $80 per year) also includes access to NFL RedZone, as well as full, condensed replays of every game across supported devices . NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Brock Purdy’s teammates impressed with 49ers QB’s comeback win against Buccaneers – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
The loser could be done in Jets-Bills, and the winner will still have a tough road ahead
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads with 40 points