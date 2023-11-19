How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos game tonight on NBC

For $70 a month, Hulu’s Live TV package (with ads) will give you access to NBC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN And Access ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you’ll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. Basically, barely Every channel you could need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you’ll miss is Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video (which you probably already have access to, anyway!).

Additionally, this package gives you a subscription to Disney+ and of course access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a device-free setup process, and easy online cancellation. Hulu does not currently offer a free trial for its Live TV plan.