Windows PC maker HP seems to think the “perfect laptop” is macOS — at least according to Advertisement of the company you promoted on Reddit. The ad shows an HP laptop with a screenshot of macOS in what appears to be an error in a Photoshop function.



“For digital nomads and working from anywhere but home (yes, see you), HP has the perfect laptops for wherever you work from,” the ad says. macOS screenshot showing Gmail inbox in Chrome, with the Apple logo in the menu bar.

Apple’s license agreements don’t allow macOS to run on PCs, but there is a Hackintosh community of users who unofficially install macOS on PCs. Apple allowed its OS 7 to be licensed to other PC vendors in the mid-1990s, but the software was discontinued by Steve Jobs when he returned to the company.

Note that on the desktop, the ad appears only on the “new” Reddit.

(Thanks, @aaronp613!)