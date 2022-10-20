Windows PC maker HP seems to think the “perfect laptop” is macOS — at least according to Advertisement of the company you promoted on Reddit. The ad shows an HP laptop with a screenshot of macOS in what appears to be an error in a Photoshop function.
“For digital nomads and working from anywhere but home (yes, see you), HP has the perfect laptops for wherever you work from,” the ad says. macOS screenshot showing Gmail inbox in Chrome, with the Apple logo in the menu bar.
Apple’s license agreements don’t allow macOS to run on PCs, but there is a Hackintosh community of users who unofficially install macOS on PCs. Apple allowed its OS 7 to be licensed to other PC vendors in the mid-1990s, but the software was discontinued by Steve Jobs when he returned to the company.
Note that on the desktop, the ad appears only on the “new” Reddit.
(Thanks, @aaronp613!)
Related stories
Dynamic Island only appears in iPhone 14 Pro screenshots when using it
The main new feature of the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island, a grain-shaped area that replaces the notch on previous models. With the help of the software, Dynamic Island transforms into different shapes and sizes for things like incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, Face ID authentication, timers, and more. Dynamic Island will also integrate with live activities in third-party apps starting with…
macOS Ventura with Stage Manager and more launches on October 24
Apple today announced that macOS Ventura will be available on Monday, October 24, the same day that iPadOS 16.1 will be available to iPad customers. macOS Ventura is a notable update for the Mac, bringing new features like Stage Manager, a new Clock and Weather app, and updates to core system apps like Messages and Safari. System Settings, formerly known as System Preferences, also has…
Steve Jobs passed away 11 years ago today
Today marks the eleventh anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death at the age of 56, one day after Apple introduced the iPhone 4S and Siri. Lauren Powell Jobs, Tim Cook, and Joni Ive recently discussed Jobs’ legacy during a session with journalist Kara Swisher. During the discussion, Powell Jobs shared a new website called Steve Jobs Archive that contains a collection of quotes and videos…
Apple Seeds Eighth Public Beta of macOS 13 Ventura
Apple today seeded the eighth beta of macOS Ventura for its public beta test suite, allowing non-developers to test out the new macOS Ventura before it’s released. The eighth beta follows the seventh public beta and is compatible with the tenth developer beta that was released earlier this week. Public beta testers can download the macOS 13 Ventura update from Software Update…
Apple Seeds macOS 13 Ventura Release Candidate for Developers
Apple today provided developers with the release candidate version of macOS 13 Ventura, the next generation version of the Mac operating system, ahead of the public release scheduled for Monday, October 24. The release candidate comes one week after Apple introduced the eleventh beta to developers. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once …
Apple Seeds Seventh Public Beta by macOS 13 Ventura
Apple today launched the seventh beta of macOS Ventura for the public beta test suite, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Ventura before its release. The seventh beta follows the sixth public beta and is compatible with the ninth developer beta that was released earlier this week. Public beta testers can download the macOS 13 Ventura update from Software Update…
Apple Seeds macOS 13 Ventura for Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]
Apple today made the eleventh beta of macOS 13 Ventura, the next-generation version of the Mac operating system due to be released this fall. The eleventh beta comes one week after Apple introduced the tenth beta to developers. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, beta versions will be available through…
Apple made major anti-malware updates for macOS in 2022
Apple has made notable updates to its macOS malware tools over the past six months, according to updates tracked by Howard Oakley at Eclectic Lighting Company (via Ars Technica). “In the past six months, malware protection for macOS has changed more than it has in the past seven years,” Oakley wrote in a blog post published this week. Malware detection on your Mac is now “completely…
popular stories
Everything Apple announced today: M2 iPad Pro, redesigned iPad, updated Apple TV, and more
Although we didn’t have a full Apple event today, we felt it was almost as busy as one with Apple announcing updates to three important product lines: the iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV. It can be hard to keep up with all the coverage from today, so check out the video summary of the announcements and a list of our news article below. Subscribe to MacRumors’ YouTube channel for more videos. …
Apple announces new Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip and HDR10 + for $129
Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model with an A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, and an updated Siri Remote Control, starting at $129. The A15 Bionic chip gives the Apple TV 4K “faster performance and more fluid gameplay,” according to Apple. Efficiency gains in the A15 allow the Apple TV to offer a thinner, lighter, fanless design for the first time, and use…
Gurman: Apple will announce a new iPad Pro with M2 chip on Tuesday
Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip on Tuesday, October 18, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman. Gurman previously said that the updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models “will be announced within days, and has since narrowed the time frame to tomorrow. The announcement will likely come in the form of a press release from Apple Newsroom. New key.. .
Apple unveils the 10th generation iPad with a complete redesign, 10.9-inch screen, USB-C port, and more
Apple today announced the 10th generation of the iPad, which features the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a host of color options. The 10th generation iPad features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in blue, pink, silver, and yellow. The iPad acquires the A14 Bionic chip …
Apple Store awaits announcement of rumored new iPad Pro
Apple’s online storefront slipped ahead of the expected announcement of the new iPad models via a press release. At the shutdown of the online store, Apple CEO Tim Cook apparently tweeted a teaser to announce a new product with the hashtag “#TakeNote,” which could refer to the Apple Pencil and iPad’s note-taking capabilities: the possibilities are endless to her. # Blogging pic.twitter.c…
Apple announces new iPad Pro with M2 chip and other new features
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, a new hovering Apple Pencil feature, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and more. With the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 35% faster GPU performance compared to the previous iPad Pro with the M1 chip, according to Apple. The chip contains a new media engine and image signal processor that enables ProRes video…
Apple admits ‘unsupported SIM’ affects iPhone 14 users
Apple has acknowledged another bug in iOS 16 affecting iPhone 14 customers, this time with cellular data and SIM support. In a note seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may see a message saying “SIM Not Supported” appear on their devices. After displaying the popup,…
The 10th generation iPad case with Apple Pencil 2 support appears at the target
A third-party case for the rumored 10th generation iPad appears to have appeared on shelves early on at a Target store in the US. Today Twitter user @roeeban shared images from a paper for an unreleased 2022 iPad edition of the entry-level iPad. The case was designed by famous accessory maker Speck, which has been making cases for Apple products for more than a decade and likely has sourcing…
Apple’s new 2022 iPad lineup gives customers more choices than ever before
Apple today updated its iPad lineup with a new 10th generation iPad and new, advanced iPad Pro options. With the two new iPads, Apple’s iPad lineup is larger than ever, with more choices for customers. At the higher end of the spectrum, the lineup starts with the iPad Pro, which starts at $799. With the iPad Pro, users get the new M2 Apple silicon chip, advanced displays with…
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
New Silent Hill 2 PS5 remake based on the classic horror game
Microsoft is building the Xbox mobile game store to take on Apple and Google
Apple’s new iPad got a long-awaited redesign and an exorbitant price