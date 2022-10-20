Konami and Bloober Team announced Silent Hill 2 Remake for PS5, PC

publisher Konami and developer Bloober team announced the remake silent hill 2 for PlayStation 5 And the computer (steam). A release date has not been announced.

Here is an overview of the game, via file Steam . page:

After James receives a letter from his deceased wife, he heads to where they shared many memories, hoping to see her again: Silent Hill. There, on the shores of the lake, he found a woman eerily resembling her … “My name is … Maria,” the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… It’s just like her. Experience the Masters of Psychological Survival Horror – hailed as the best in the series – on state-of-the-art hardware with brilliant visuals and deep sound.

Here are some quotes from the staff:

Comment from Producer Motoi Okamoto (Production Director) “the silent Hill It is back as a high end game. We are proud to announce the release silent hill 2 for Play Station and Steam, the best of the silent Hill series. Looking forward to this new high quality version brought back by a bunch of horror game experts. ” Commentary from composer Akira Yamaoka “the silent Hill He is an inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have been involved in a beloved business for so long. A new history is about to unfold again. Please look forward to the time when you can immerse yourself in this world again.” Commentary from concept artist Masahiro Ito “pyramid head back. A new journey for those who know the origin and its origin for those who know that character. and do not forget

The journey of the man most closely associated with this beast.” Comment from Peter Babino, CEO of Bloober Team “silent hill 2 It was the game that shaped our collective vision at Team Bloober. It’s the game that started in our game conspiracy in game development. Now, we are faced with a final challenge. A challenge to translate our youthful memories of the end game into a language that modern players can interact with, and at the same time editing A real experience of the original. Over 20 years ago, a team of brilliant minds at Konami developed one of the most iconic games in the history of electronic entertainment. In partnership together, Team Konami and Bloober will ensure that silent hill 2 It shines once again to set new standards for the genre and provide an unforgettable experience for the next generation of fans. Through our work, we are determined to show that the Bloober team is climbing the heights of what is possible and aiming for the pinnacle of game development. We can’t wait for the moment the players will be able to see our work.”

Watch the advert below. Show the first screenshots in the gallery.

Announcing the trailer

Einglish

Japanese