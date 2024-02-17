I'm a trailer park mom living on $30k a year – how do I feed my family

Its message runs on a dual scale.

A woman who describes herself as a “trailer park mom” sparked an overnight sensation on social media over a series of relatable videos showing her preparing frugal meals for her “low-income family.”

While most mom bloggers do their best to spice up their lives in front of the camera, Aila, Idaho-based She's built a huge audience for her live food content filmed in her humble home kitchen, amassing over 100,000 followers on TikTok in just two months.

“I have two kids,” the 28-year-old told The Post from her $750-a-month trailer. “I don't have a lot of time to pamper myself and pose as a model.”

Aeilla – who is withholding her last name due to sudden interest from eager fans – lives with her construction worker boyfriend and their two sons, aged 18 months and 5 years. The family is forced to live on less than $30,000 annually.

With inflation hitting her low-income clan hard, Aeilla turned to TikTok last December to try to earn extra money for her family.

She began documenting the meals she prepared for her family while sticking to a strict budget of $250 per week.

Very quickly, the mother began amassing followers, many of whom are desperate to cut costs at the supermarket as food prices rise.

“My meals appeal to people who want things that are really easy and don't have a lot of ingredients,” she said.

The mother told The Post that she only shops at Kroger once a week and has several strategies that help her stay within her $250 allotment.

First, you make a list of everything you need, and stick to it.

Second, Aeilla recommends using coupons, saying she can get good discounts from coupons that end up in her mailbox.

The mom always prioritizes fresh produce over sweets, saying she often puts her favorite ice cream sandwiches back on the shelf if they go over her budget.

Finally, Aeilla also freezes meat to make it last longer, and says she creates any leftover ingredients at the end of the week.

The videos show the makeup-free mom preparing beef burritos, protein pancakes and French fries in her busy kitchen.

While haters claimed the mum makes “lazy” food and uses too much salt, the vast majority of viewers say the meals are made with love.

“You are an amazing mother and you take care of your kids,” one fan said.

“Girl, I love your content so much because it represents normal everyday life!” Announce again. “Not fake for social media, you're my favorite.”

“So real and humble,” a third raved. “A normal family.”

Aeilla explained that she made several thousand dollars in just a few months on the back of her unexpected viral fame.

She makes money by TikTok creativity program – An experimental rewards program designed to help content creators boost their creativity and generate higher revenues by publishing high-quality, original content.

Additionally, generous fans helped purchase necessities like diapers for low-income mothers.

She has also been approached by numerous baby and food brands to advertise her content to her ever-growing audience.

With her following growing by the day, and her earning potential seemingly limitless, Aeilla has no plans to liven up her working-class roots.

“I'm being myself,” she declared. “I think it's related.”