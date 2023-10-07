Intel teases a 2024 Windows ‘refresh’ amid rumors of a Windows 12 launch

Intel has teased a 2024 “Windows Update” that it hopes will boost its revenue. during City Analysts Conference Last month, Intel CFO David Zinsner discussed updating Windows next year, suggesting that consumers may upgrade their computers due to the new version of Windows.

“We actually think 2024 is going to be a very good year for customers, especially because of the Windows operating system refresh,” Zinsner said at the Sept. 6 Citi analyst conference. “We still believe the install base is very old, and requires a refresh. We think next year could be the start of that given the Windows catalyst.

Zinsner’s comments were spotted a month ago computer gamesIt comes months after references to Windows 12 leaked from internal Intel documents. Intel is reportedly preparing its Meteor Lake desktop platform for the next generation of Windows, likely to be called Windows 12.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 has an internal chip to accelerate machine learning algorithms. Amelia Holoty Krales/The Verge

Intel has officially announced the Meteor Lake chips for mobile phones so far, and they will arrive in December with a dedicated AI coprocessor inside. Meteor Lake is Intel’s first CPU to have different chips for each component and the first to have its own Intel 4 processing node. Adding an AI coprocessor could be important given Microsoft’s push for AI features within Windows.

Microsoft hasn’t announced any plans for Windows 12, but there are signs that the company is looking to future versions of Windows to incorporate AI-powered features. “As we start developing future versions of Windows, we will think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of experience,” Youssef Mahdi, head of Microsoft’s consumer marketing department, said in an interview with Instagram. the edge Earlier this year. See also Binary Haze Interactive and Adglobe Announce Strategy RPG Redemption Reapers for PS4, Switch and PC

We’ve also seen Microsoft add its AI-powered Copilot software directly to Windows 11 recently and put a big focus on AI during its recent Surface event. Microsoft has also added a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) chip to the Surface Laptop Studio 2, noting only that it will brighten Windows Studio effects like direct eye contact and background noise removal. Microsoft appears to be quietly laying the groundwork for a greater focus on AI in Windows, and Windows 12 with a hardware update focusing on AI coprocessors seems inevitable at this point.

