Forza Motorsport players criticize the game’s “horrible” rearview mirrors

Forza Motorsport’s rearview mirrors are under fire after Early Access players described them as a “splintered mess”.

Forza Motorsport is back after six long years, and some players have already gotten early access before the game officially launches on October 10.

The game has received praise from critics and players alike, with distinct new game environments, a revamped tracklist and the popular new progression system all standing out as key features this time around.

However, although Turn 10 Studios has seemingly succeeded in some of the more complex areas of the game, Early Access players are pointing out issues with the simplest racing features. This time, it’s the rearview mirrors that are under fire from players who describe them as a “jagged mess.”

One player shared his frustrations on Reddit In a post titled “Can we talk about how bad the rearview camera is in this game?” The clip showed what could be seen through the rearview mirror, and wasn’t particularly helpful for players.

Although the video wasn’t the best quality of footage, it inspired many other Forza Motorsport players to join the discussion and speak up about the issue. The main comment in the response was simply: “It’s also terrible on PC.”

And other players Join quickly to raise awarenesshe writes, “Mirrors are a pixelated, magnifying mess. It’s almost impossible to tell how close the car is behind you.”

“It looks like you’re all racing on top of a milkshake,” another player wrote, referring to how the mirror only shows pixelated cars driving around in the vanilla background and none of the track or environment features.

Other players simply object to the way the rearview mirror can be accessed and used within the game. they You become confused after selecting Rearview Mirror in Settings Only to find that it doesn’t appear in the game due to it not being available at certain camera angles.

Although the game doesn’t notice it, the rearview mirror is only accessible when using the camera angles on the hood and bumper. The player can only use the rearview mirror inside the car while driving in the cockpit view, but they also discovered that with the default field of view, the car’s mirror is hidden on the right side of the cockpit.

Players hope the mirrors will be improved in a future update, writing: “Hopefully they’ll be fixed in the first patch. It’s a pretty big issue if they’re serious about safe driving in multiplayer.”

That’s the main issue there. Forza Motorsport’s revamped penalty system punishes players for collisions or lane violations. But with unreliable mirrors and No radar or spotter, As seen in games like Assetto Corsa Competizione, players find it difficult to stay out of trouble on the track.