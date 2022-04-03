participation in Nintendo Live On

Japanese publisher City Connection announced that it will present Class Division and Galactic Attack S-Tribute To the Nintendo Switch Online Store and many other platforms on April 28. follow from Ranking earlier this year in February.

Layer Section is a 1995 home console port from Taito arcade shoot ’em up Rayforce. The updated game on Switch combines the console’s Sega Saturn version with the international version (known as galaxy attack). It includes music improvements, quality of life features like rewind and slowdown functions, along with fast saves. Added to this is a new online rating mode and the ability to change difficulty settings.

This game will be followed by more Saturn Tribute X Taito releases:

– Puzzle Bobble 2X and Puzzle Bobble 3

– Return the elevator to work

– black metal

Cleopatra’s fortune

About S-greetings series – A reprint of the classics produced and developed by City Connection with the Zebra Engine during the age of Saturn.

# シ ュ ー 大 祭 # シ テ ィ コ ネ ク シ ョ ン 「S ト リ ビ ュ ー ー × Taito」 シ リ ー ー 5 タ イ ト ル 発 表！

第 1 弾 『レ イ ー ー セ ク シ ョ ン & ギ ャ ラ ク テ ィ ッ ク ア S ト リ ュ ー ー ト』 は 4/28 発 ▼ 公式 サ イ トhttps://t.co/nld9JWMORv こ の あ と 0 時 か ら Nintendo Switch と PlayStation 4 日本 ス ト ア に 体 験 版 配 信 開始！ pic.twitter.com/8vlTMIRFfz – city connection (claricedisc) April 2, 2022

a Download the trial version The Layer and Galactic Attack S-Tribute section is also available for the Nintendo Switch in Japan.

