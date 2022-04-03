Halo Infinite: 343 Industries says we understand that society is simply impatient

While Halo Infinite has been positively received by many, the lack of new content in the multiplayer has disappointed some fans. 343 Industries has spoken out about the issue and said it “understands that society has simply run out of patience”.

343 Community Manager Brian Garrard took over reddit To speak to Halo Infinite fans and let them know that the team is “certainly not happy about not being able to meet player and community expectations.” However, it also reassures that meaningful content is on the way, but unfortunately it takes time.

“There are really a lot of challenges and limitations,” Garrard said. “We are certainly not happy that we are unable to meet the expectations of the player and the community, it is a difficult situation that the team will take time to work through. At the moment the focus is on S2 and we will have more to share on that in the coming weeks.”

“At the same time, a lot of production planning, costing, planning, staffing, etc. happens, which doesn’t really lend to regular detailed updates. We understand that society is simply impatient and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need to Some time for the team to sort out the details and then we can definitely share as much as possible.”

343 has already revealed a little of what fans can expect from Season 2, titled Lone Wolves, including new maps, armor, and characters that will drive the multiplayer story that will be told via a “mix of story-themed cinematic events, battle card elements, and more.” “

Season 2 of Halo Infinite will begin on May 3, 2022, and will also see a free-for-all elimination mode called Last Spartan Standing, a new mode called Land Grab, and the return of the King of the Hill.

