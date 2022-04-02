GameStop PS5 restock sold out – where to find stock next

Update: GameStop is now sold out on PS5 consoles. Make sure to follow PS5 restock A guide to getting news about the next console drop. (a The goal is to restock the PS5 It could happen next week).

GameStop in the store PS5 restock Happening today (Saturday). This is the first time the retailer has restocked the PS5 outside of the business week.

This restocking news comes from Matt Swider From abbreviation. Matt is one of the most trusted stock trackers, with trusted sources across almost all major retailers. Several GameStop sources confirmed to him that the Store is in the Store PS5 The escape is scheduled for Saturday, April 2nd.

GameStop usually keeps restocks in the store on Fridays, but has delayed things by 24 hours in this case. The reason for this unexpected weekend drop according to a GameStop insider is that “no one will think we’re selling PS5 on April Fools’ Day” (that’s a true quote, Swider claims).

This in-store restocking will start from the time each individual store opens (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time) — but expect the most eager shoppers to start waiting before that time.

As now with GameStop restocking, the retailer will only offer the console in prepackaged packages and it will need to be PowerUp Reward Pro . Member In order to secure one. Swider reports that there will be four bundles available during the GameStop PS5 restock, two that include the standard PS5 and two that include the PS5 Digital Edition.

The cheapest package will cost $630 while the most expensive package will cost $730. While the GameStop bundle is definitely not the cheapest way to get a PS5, GameStop at least always charges the combined retail price for the items in their bundles, so the prices won’t be gouged.

It looks like almost all 3000+ US GameStop sites will participate in this restocking. In the past, some restockings were limited to just three stores. We don’t have a definitive list of stores that will have it in stock yet, but we expect to get this news before the consoles go on sale tomorrow morning.

Demand for the PS5 has fallen somewhat, so you probably won’t need to take extreme measures like camping outside but we still recommend getting there before opening if you desperately want the console.

If you’d rather buy your console online or don’t want to bump up your budget to cover an expensive GameStop package, be sure to check out PS5 restock center. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest updates across all major retailers.

PS5 Restock Tracker – Stores Must Check