Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara is out of the game with an apparent leg injury

McNamara is shown on the sidelines using crutches



Iowa Hawkeyes midfielder Kade McNamara (12) is helped off the court after sustaining an injury during a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Nick Ruhlman/The Gazette)



IOWA CITY — Iowa State quarterback Kade McNamara exited Saturday’s game against Michigan State with a left leg injury although his exact diagnosis is unclear.

“We don’t really know his status until early next week,” Iowa State coach Kirk Ferentz said after the 26-16 win.

McNamara did not put any weight on his left leg as trainers helped him off the field. He was taken to the locker room after spending some time in the medical tent.

He returned to the sideline in the second half on crutches. His left leg was tightly wrapped.

“I don’t want to speculate, but it’s always a worry when a player needs help off the field,” Ferentz said.

The former third-team All-Big Ten quarterback missed two weeks of fall camp with a quad injury, but that involved his right leg instead of his left.

McNamara has completed 51.1 percent of his passes while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions through five games.

Deacon Hill took over as starting quarterback in the Michigan transfer’s absence. Hill appeared sparingly in three of Iowa’s first four games, going 4-for-8 for 49 yards.

Hill was 11 of 27 with 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The receivers dropped six of the 16 incompletions.

If McNamara misses extended time, Ferentz said Hill “will obviously be one” on the depth chart. Lappas, who “missed a lot of time” in fall camp, will back up Hill.

