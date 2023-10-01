Report – Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava Fresh air after Ryder Cup row

GUIDONIA MONTICILIO, Italy — European star Rory McIlroy and American caddy Joe LaCava reportedly met at the Ryder Cup to clear the air on Sunday, a day after their dispute over the 18th green spilled into the parking lot of Marco Simone Golf Club.

According to a report by NBC Sports, LaCava, who caddyes for Patrick Cantlay, sent a text message to someone on McIlroy’s team on Saturday night.

“I love you guys, I have nothing but respect,” LaCava wrote in the text, according to the report.

McIlroy and LaCava then met before their singles matches on Sunday, according to NBC Sports.

McIlroy was upset because LaCava was standing on his line of play and did not move. LaCava was waving his hat while celebrating Cantlay’s 43-foot putt on the 18th hole. Cantlay had three straight birdies to help defeat McIlroy and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick 1 in the four-ball final (best ball).

Television cameras later captured images of Irishman Shane Lowry shoving McIlroy into the car as he shouted at someone in the car park. Caddy Jim “Bones” McKay was standing nearby. McIlroy shouted: “This can’t be happening. This can’t be happening. It’s a disgrace.” McKay is the caddy for American player Justin Thomas.

A British media report, on Saturday, suggested that the American team was broken, and that Cantlay was one of the reasons because of his dissatisfaction with the American players not receiving their salaries to compete in the Ryder Cup. The report said Cantlay was not wearing a team hat in protest, something he denied.

Several European fans taunted Cantlay during Saturday afternoon’s match by waving their hats in his face. After Cantlay made the final shot, he pretended to tip his hat to the crowd. Other American players, caddyers and team members waved their hats to European fans as well.

“Patrick made three great shots at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them,” McIlroy said after the match. “They played a great game, and yeah, I mean some scenes there on the 18th and they’re going to be on fire tomorrow.”

McIlroy was playing Sam Burns in the fourth singles match on Sunday.