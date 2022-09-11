iPhone 14 pre-orders delayed – here are the latest delivery times

September 11th update: The iPhone 14 Pro Max shipping date has dropped to October 18-25 and we’ve updated the table below. iPhone 14 Pro is October 11-18.

It looks like a file iPhone 14 pre-orders I’ve run into a stumbling block with reports that the Apple Store throws errors out when people try to get iPhone 14 Domain. Moreover, waiting times for new Apple phones have slipped from September to October.

A series of tweets have emerged indicating that people are having a hard time getting their orders for devices like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Processed by the Apple Store, even after about 45 minutes of trying. The errors are said to affect everything from basic pre-orders to swap options. In some cases, the Apple Store online offers redirects with “Page not found” messages.

#tmobiletmobileTMobileHelp Every year iPhone pre-orders cause chaos. This year was no exception! This might be the worst year yet – still unable to order 45 minutes on pre-order.September 9, 2022 see more

For some, it was a nasty surprise as they end up with multiple orders, when apparently failed requests end up. And those with completed orders have seen their delivery estimates fall back from Apple’s September 16 launch date for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. (The iPhone 14 Plus isn’t supposed to arrive until October 7 at the earliest.)

In the current situation, it appears that every iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is now in late order through October, which means that any pre-orders that have been processed will see the phones shipped to customers after the iPhone 14’s actual sale date. Range.

iPhone 14 delays in the US

Model Expected arrival date iPhone 14 September 16 (release date) iPhone 14 Plus October 7 iPhone 14 Pro October 11 to October 18 iPhone 14 Pro Max October 18 to October 25

However, having just pre-ordered the iPhone 14 for myself at an Apple Store in the UK, but not fully buying the phone, I received a delivery date of Friday 26th September. So in Britain it looks like orders for the standard iPhone 14 are fine.

But pick up the iPhone 14 Pro in Space Black, and things aren’t good, with delivery estimated from October 11 to October 18.

Should all of this stop pre-ordering? Well no, as in a file iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on reviewContent Director Mark Spoonauer is fittingly impressed with Apple’s new flagship phone.

You’ll just need to be prepared to wait – not a bad thing, as we suggest you wait until Tom’s guide reviews of the full iPhone 14 range are out before making any big buying decisions.