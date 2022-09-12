If the blade saw its shadow, it would be another 64th in terms of accuracy

September 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Len Houle September 12, 2022 2 min read

If you have purchased a miter saw in the past few years, you may have noticed the “laser” that comes with it. The goal was to show where the saw cut would be on the bit. But over the course of a year or two, you may have found the laser to have drifted or skewed into a crooked line. [Fisher] He decided that his aftermarket laser wasn’t quite accurate enough and Added shadow line instead. (Video, embedded below the break.)

The blade has a thickness (known as a slit), and with a laser on one side, you can only cut one side of the line precisely. Shadow line works differently. By shedding a line at the top of the blade, you get a mark where the blade will be precisely cut. You can also see your marks because the laser does not shine over them. previously, [Fisher] Tried using LED strips, but after he suggested hanging that up, he found a sewing lamp on the gooseneck. It worked great as a small compact flashlight that fits in the blade housing. After some quick adjustments, hot glue, and masking tape, the light was installed, and the wires routed allowing the saw its full range of motion.

The result is stunning, with a clear shade even on dark hardwoods. Just the few cuts he made seemed perfectly accurate. Of course, you can always go deeper Precision hole and measurement. but generally, [Fisher] It has a great little mod that speeds up the workflow more precisely.

